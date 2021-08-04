Vandals cause criminal damage in spree at Daventry golf club

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place on Friday, July 30, between 3pm and 6pm, and saw the group damage several areas of the golf course, including new signs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous criminal damage has also been caused at the golf course, off Norton Road.