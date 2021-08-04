Vandals cause criminal damage in spree at Daventry golf club

Vandals have caused criminal damage after going on a spree at Daventry and District Golf Club

By Lucie Green
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:10 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place on Friday, July 30, between 3pm and 6pm, and saw the group damage several areas of the golf course, including new signs.

Previous criminal damage has also been caused at the golf course, off Norton Road.

Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone with information about the recent incident or any others to call 101. Incident number: 21000427740.