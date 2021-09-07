Vacant £1.25m Northampton town centre plot earmarked for block of flats and restaurants going under the hammer

An artists' impression of the block of flats on the vacant plot on St Giles' Street, Northampton. Photo: Strettons

A vacant plot of land in Northampton town centre with planning permission for a block of flats with two restaurants is going under the hammer with a guide price of £1.25 million.

The site on St Giles' Street, which was initially given planning permission for 60 one-bed apartments in a four-storey building in 2017, is being sold in an online auction by Strettons on September 14.

The Northampton lot is the most expensive in the entire sale, which includes 56 properties from across the UK, from Morpeth to Bournemouth.

Strettons director and auctioneer Andrew Brown said: “Based on our previous sales this year, I think we are still witnessing a robust market with plenty of opportunities for savvy investors.

"We continue to see strong demand for properties where value can be added, and our September sale features a wide range of such properties from across the UK.”