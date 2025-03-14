‘Use it or lose it,’ urges founder of mobile cafe as business approaches half a decade open in Northampton

The founder of a family-run mobile cafe has urged the Northampton community to “use or lose” their favourite independents, as his business approaches half a decade open.

Simply Sicily operates from a vintage trike and was set up by Sam Di Pane in September 2020, when he decided he wanted to move away from the corporate working world after 25 years.

The mobile food and drink business is available for weddings, events, special occasions and celebrations, as well as the fact you can visit Carlo the coffee trike at his different pop-up locations.

As Sam’s parents were both Italian chefs with restaurants and he had served drinks since the age of eight, he knew he wanted to venture down the hospitality route and act on his passion for coffee.

After investing in the custom-made vintage trike, Sam initially set up in his front garden and had a brilliant response from the Boughton community where he lived.

Simply Sicily then went on to secure pitches and bookings further afield, including at pop-up events and food and drink festivals.

January to March is the business’ quietest time of the year, despite the fact Sam has kickstarted 2025 with a couple of weddings and corporate events. He is currently working a second job delivering parcels to compensate for the dip in trade.

“The repeat events we are booked for every year make up for the poor start,” said Sam, who looks forward to returning to Abington Park Museum throughout this month.

One of his favourite bookings is Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights, in which he operates a stand at the middle point of the event and his coffee trike at the end – meaning double the business.

He also has a good relationship with Suzuki and has seven occasions throughout 2025 when he has been hired to be a barista from their own vehicle with a coffee machine.

April onwards is already packed with bookings, including a number of firework displays and school sports days later in the year.

When asked what he believes customers like most about Simply Sicily, Sam said: “Me being the face of it. I don’t just serve coffee, I chat and learn about people’s life stories over the counter whilst making their coffees. They come back to continue the conversation.”

Sam acknowledged there are a lot of mobile coffee traders all trying to achieve the same thing, but he is proud of the friendly service at Simply Sicily. “It is more than just a coffee,” he said.

The business owner was asked what he would say to the Northampton community about the importance of supporting independents like his throughout 2025.

“It is a use it or lose it scenario for all of us,” said Sam. “I was close to having to shut up shop and was lucky to be able to see last year through. Mobile pop-ups really need people to continue supporting.”

For more information on Simply Sicily, visit the business’ Facebook page here.