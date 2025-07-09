Urgent Appeal: Local volunteers needed – West Northampton area
A newly opened non-profit café in Rushden is extending its mission beyond food and community by launching an outreach project to support the local homeless population across West Northampton.
We are urgently seeking local volunteers to assist with this vital initiative. Whether you have time to spare, skills to share, or simply a compassionate heart—we need you to help bring hope and humanity to those facing homelessness.
Location: Rushden , West Northampton Town Centre and surrounding areas)
Mission: Restoring dignity, one kind act at a time.
Please refer to the attached image for full details. If this call speaks to you, we’d love to hear from you.
To express interest or ask questions, reply to this post with the subject line: “Outreach Homeless Charity Volunteers – FAO [Outreach Homeless Charity Volunteer]”
Let’s come together to build something that restores lives from the ground up.