Unusual Rigging Ltd: Leading the Charge Towards a Greener Future with Circular Economy HQ

Recognized as finalists in the prestigious World Economic Forum 'Circulars' award scheme in 2017 for their innovative circular economic approach, Unusual Rigging is set to take an even bigger leap forward in 2023. They are putting their principles into practice by constructing a cutting-edge HQ and research building that sets new standards in ecologically intelligent design.

Aiming Higher: Circular Economy Principles in Action

In the face of the climate emergency, Unusual Rigging stands firm in its commitment to proving that 'business as usual' can be reimagined as 'business as Unusual.' Their new headquarters will be a shining testament to circular economy principles. Waste will be designed out from the very start, enabling disassembly for future recycling. The building will operate on renewable energy, minimizing its carbon footprint and even sequestering carbon to offset emissions.

Breaking Ground at the New Unusual HQ

Pioneering the Path of Regenerative Design

Unusual Rigging's ambitious project goes beyond their own business interests. They seek to blaze a trail within the local economic region, showcasing what's achievable in the realm of regenerative design within the built environment. By sharing their experiences, including the obstacles they've faced, they hope to inspire others in the industry to embrace sustainable practices wholeheartedly.

Tom's Vision: An Inspirational Client

At the heart of this remarkable undertaking is Tom, the visionary driving force behind Unusual Rigging's circular economy HQ. Tom's unwavering confidence and tenacity have pushed the boundaries of what is conventionally considered sustainable. He has collaborated closely with architects, leading them to innovate in design and materials. Together, they've tackled challenges head-on, navigating untested materials and fostering commitment among stakeholders.

Regenerative Building

Building a Greener Tomorrow: A National Inspiration