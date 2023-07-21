News you can trust since 1931
Unusual Rigging Ltd: Leading the Charge Towards a Greener Future with Circular Economy HQ

A Northamptonshire Business Paves the Way for Regenerative Design in the Built Environment Unusual Rigging Ltd, a name synonymous with Olympic feats and West End successes, is embarking on an extraordinary journey that promises to change the face of sustainable design.
By Maddie JonesContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:12 BST- 2 min read

Recognized as finalists in the prestigious World Economic Forum 'Circulars' award scheme in 2017 for their innovative circular economic approach, Unusual Rigging is set to take an even bigger leap forward in 2023. They are putting their principles into practice by constructing a cutting-edge HQ and research building that sets new standards in ecologically intelligent design.

Aiming Higher: Circular Economy Principles in Action

In the face of the climate emergency, Unusual Rigging stands firm in its commitment to proving that 'business as usual' can be reimagined as 'business as Unusual.' Their new headquarters will be a shining testament to circular economy principles. Waste will be designed out from the very start, enabling disassembly for future recycling. The building will operate on renewable energy, minimizing its carbon footprint and even sequestering carbon to offset emissions.

Breaking Ground at the New Unusual HQ
Pioneering the Path of Regenerative Design

Unusual Rigging's ambitious project goes beyond their own business interests. They seek to blaze a trail within the local economic region, showcasing what's achievable in the realm of regenerative design within the built environment. By sharing their experiences, including the obstacles they've faced, they hope to inspire others in the industry to embrace sustainable practices wholeheartedly.

Tom's Vision: An Inspirational Client

At the heart of this remarkable undertaking is Tom, the visionary driving force behind Unusual Rigging's circular economy HQ. Tom's unwavering confidence and tenacity have pushed the boundaries of what is conventionally considered sustainable. He has collaborated closely with architects, leading them to innovate in design and materials. Together, they've tackled challenges head-on, navigating untested materials and fostering commitment among stakeholders.

Regenerative Building
Building a Greener Tomorrow: A National Inspiration

Unusual Rigging's pursuit of ecologically intelligent design principles is poised to resonate far beyond Northamptonshire. Their circular economy HQ sets an unparalleled example for businesses nationwide, proving that sustainability and innovation can walk hand in hand. As we grapple with the climate crisis, Unusual Rigging is lighting the path towards a brighter, greener future. Watch closely as they redefine 'business as usual,' inspiring us all to embrace regenerative practices in the race against climate change.Headline: Local Northamptonshire Business Leading the Way in Ecologically Intelligent Design: Unusual Rigging's Circular Economy HQ Aims to Set New Industry Standards.

