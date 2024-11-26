Unlock your brand’s potential with Daedalus: Northamptonshire’s new agency offers free Brand Audits

A new design and branding agency, Daedalus, has launched in Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, is bringing innovative solutions to businesses and organisations, including those in the education sector.

Founded by creative duo Natalie Snee and Jack Castro, the agency helps clients stand out with professional, impactful branding and design. They offer a complimentary brand audit via their website, designed to identify what’s working well and areas that could be improved, helping businesses unlock their full potential.

Daedalus provides a broad range of services, including branding, graphic design, and the creation of engaging learning materials. With a strong focus on supporting SMEs and training providers, the co-founders are dedicated to making communications and course materials more effective and accessible through thoughtful design.

Natalie Snee, who has over 20 years of design experience, explained: “Education has the power to change lives, and we’re passionate about creating designs that not only look great but also enhance the learning experience.”

Natalie Snee

Jack Castro added: “Our goal is to make branding and design as stress-free as possible for businesses and educators, delivering solutions that are both innovative and practical.”

The agency’s mission is shaped by the co-founders’ personal journey. In 2017, just a month after Natalie left her job to launch the business, their five-year-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Over the next 18 months, Natalie lived in hospital by his side through six life-saving operations, while Jack managed work and cared for their three-year-old. This challenging chapter only strengthened their resolve to build a meaningful legacy for their family and create a business driven by passion and resilience.

Already working with a variety of SMEs, Daedalus is positioning itself as a trusted partner for growing businesses. From rebranding and tailored graphics to developing e-books and training collateral, the agency’s expertise ensures clients’ messaging is clear, cohesive, and impactful.