Unique hair salon at the heart of Northampton town centre is ‘proud’ to celebrate a decade open

Rockabelles, which was launched with the dream of becoming the go-to place for vivid, alternative and vintage hair, celebrated its 10th anniversary on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Emma Holloway, who founded Rockabelles in Dychurch Lane, told the Chronicle & Echo that she does not think there is ever the right time to launch a business – but she could not pass up on the opportunity to take over their current building back in 2015.

The founder had already established a customer base when she opened the business at 26 years old, as she had worked in the industry for 11 years prior.

Emma began by working in salons and then rented chairs for herself and her staff team that she had built ahead of opening Rockabelles a decade ago.

Their Dychurch Lane location was ideal as it is an unusual building that Emma knew she could transform into the working environment her staff deserved.

They also house a self-employed beauty therapist and tattoo artists, as Emma is passionate about helping others “spread their wings”.

Talking about the 10-year anniversary, Emma said: “I can’t believe it. We’ve suffered some tragic years, but I’m proud and happy that we conquered that.”

Rockabelles’ clients appreciate the “fun, creative and down-to-earth” staff team, who are committed to giving them a new lease of life through their hair. They are proud to be one of the few alternative hair salons in the Midlands.

This decade milestone is Emma’s proudest achievement, as well as building “the best team”. She enjoys watching her staff grow as individuals and artists, which she believes is helped by giving them the space to be themselves.

Looking to the future of Rockabelles, Emma hopes to one day buy a premises for the salon to operate from – as well as growing their social media presence to reach as many people as they can.

Emma continues to work hard to establish Rockabelles as the go-to place for vivid, alternative and vintage hair in Northampton and beyond.

For more information on Rockabelles, visit the salon’s Instagram page here.

