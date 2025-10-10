Unique clothes shop celebrates impressive 17-year milestone at the heart of Northampton town centre

A unique women’s clothes shop recently celebrated an impressive 17 years open at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voni Blu, located on Castilian Street, focuses on quality, difference and sustainability and celebrated its latest milestone at the start of September.

The venture was founded in 2008 by Yvonne Spence and despite the concerning economic climate, she knew it was the right time to launch her business and was determined to make it work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously worked in sales, including a stint at Estée Lauder, Yvonne always had her sights set on opening a store with something different and unique to offer.

Voni Blu on Castilian Street, which focuses on quality, difference and sustainability, was founded in 2008 by Yvonne Spence.

She began with jewellery and handbags as nothing in the gifting world jumped out at her, before branching into clothing further down the line.

When asked how she would describe Voni Blu, Yvonne told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a unique experience with lots of different brands from all over Europe.

“We focus mainly on quality, a point of difference and sustainability. We offer a friendly and welcoming service to clients, and there’s no pressure to buy anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, Voni Blu hosted a charity fashion show in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northants Parkinson’s People at Collingtree Golf Club.

Voni Blu’s loyal customer base often praises the individuality of the items and diversity of the brands stocked at the heart of the town centre.

“They can come in, have a coffee and know there isn’t a pressure to buy,” said the founder. “It’s a nice shopping experience in a relaxed environment, and our clients feel comfortable in the clothing.”

Looking back over the past 17 years, Yvonne is most proud of the challenges and hurdles the business has overcome – especially as the journey started during a recession.

She said: “I’ve stuck to my budgets and made the shop experience what I believe it should be. It’s not something people can find on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At times it’s been challenging but I’ve had support from my husband and children. I’m proud to remain as positive as I am.”

Voni Blu began at number 20 on Castilian Street and is now located at number 14. When the current premises became available, Yvonne and her family sold their home in Collingtree village.

The family live above Voni Blu, and Yvonne stands by the fact it was the right decision to move the store and their home. She remains a big believer in following your gut instinct, and the family has embraced working and living in the town centre.

Most recently, Voni Blu hosted a charity fashion show in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northants Parkinson’s People at Collingtree Golf Club – who kindly let the business use the space for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was a sell-out with 120 attendees and it received incredible support from businesses which generously donated a wide range of raffle prizes.

Yvonne has hosted a handful of charity fashion shows during her time running Voni Blu, but these two charities are particularly close to her heart. After her sister passed away in a hospice, and a dear friend’s husband has Parkinson’s, it was a no brainer for Yvonne.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Yvonne, who was pleased to raise a total of £2,045 which will be split equally between the worthy causes.

For more information on Voni Blu, visit the business’ website here.