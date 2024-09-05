Unipart Logistics shows ‘The Way’ in 2024 The Year of Warehousing

UK Warehousing Association CEO Clare Bottle has just 18 visits to go before she completes her epic challenge ‘Around the Warehouses in 80 Visits’ which takes a look behind the scenes and showcases the work of this important sector in 2024 The Year of Warehousing.

Stop No. 62 was at Unipart Logistics’ new Warth Park site which it operates on behalf of a high street toy retailer. On the visit, Clare Bottle was given an overview of future development plans and an understanding of how Unipart delivers its services to its customers employing ‘The Unipart Way’.

Clare explains: “I was very impressed by this system which inspires and motivates individuals by setting very rigorous standards (often backed up by images to show what’s expected) and then delegating decision-making to the starting level of the management hierarchy. The idea is, that when the boundaries are clear, you don’t need top management to make all the decisions. In turn employees become more invested in their roles and this contributes to greater efficiency and ultimately, customer satisfaction.”

Unipart Logistics is part of a global group, one of Britain’s largest employee-owned companies and is a prime example of advanced warehousing solutions in action.

UKWA CEO Clare Bottle (3rd from Right) with the Unipart Logistics team.

Why 2024 is The Year of Warehousing

Warehousing remains one of the fastest growing, yet least understood sectors in the UK. This is partly because people rarely see what happens inside these often vast buildings, where millions of products are processed every day. Accordingly, the essential work warehouses do has always been ‘behind the scenes’ and therefore to a large extent under-appreciated.

However, as the role of warehousing becomes increasingly central to everyday lives, it’s time to turn the spotlight onto the million plus people who work in warehousing, all the great work they do and for the sector to be more widely recognised for its contribution to the economy and our national life.