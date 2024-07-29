UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024 celebrates excellence at inaugural ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisations and individuals who have excelled in promoting diversity and inclusion were honoured last night at the first-ever UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards held in Northampton.

The inaugural ceremony took place on 25th July at the Waterside Campus, University of Northampton, with Northern Irish comedian William Thompson and British singer-songwriter Misha B co-hosting the event.

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards winners are:

· Global Inclusion Excellence Award: Petrofac

Winners of the 2024 UnderOne Diversity & Inclusion Awards

· Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award: Ardonagh Advisory – Disability Colleague Community Group

· DEI Innovation Award: Equal Measures UK

· DEI Rising Star: Tomi Laguda, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

· Inclusion in Sustainability: Too Good To Go

· DEI Thought-Leader & Influencer Award: Flavilla Fongang, 3 Colours Rule Group

· Diverse & Inclusive Company Culture Award: Pan MacMillan

· Social Impact & Community Engagement Award: Jon Hering, Blackbullion

· Creative Diversity Campaign: Media Zoo, Neurodiversity

Lydiah Igweh, the founder of UnderOne, remarked: "We are thrilled to recognise these remarkable individuals and organisations who have dedicated themselves to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces, communities, and society at large. While significant progress has been made, much work remains. By acknowledging these efforts and achievements, we pave the way for a more inclusive future."

The awards ceremony marked the conclusion of the two-day UnderOne Festival, which gathered global DEI thought-leaders, business executives, and advocates passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards, visit: www.underonediversityinclusionawards.com.