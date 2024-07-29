UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024 celebrates excellence at inaugural ceremony

By Leanne GouckContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Organisations and individuals who have excelled in promoting diversity and inclusion were honoured last night at the first-ever UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards held in Northampton.

The inaugural ceremony took place on 25th July at the Waterside Campus, University of Northampton, with Northern Irish comedian William Thompson and British singer-songwriter Misha B co-hosting the event.

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards winners are:

· Global Inclusion Excellence Award: Petrofac

Winners of the 2024 UnderOne Diversity &amp; Inclusion AwardsWinners of the 2024 UnderOne Diversity &amp; Inclusion Awards
Winners of the 2024 UnderOne Diversity &amp; Inclusion Awards

· Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award: Ardonagh Advisory – Disability Colleague Community Group

· DEI Innovation Award: Equal Measures UK

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· DEI Rising Star: Tomi Laguda, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

· Inclusion in Sustainability: Too Good To Go

· DEI Thought-Leader & Influencer Award: Flavilla Fongang, 3 Colours Rule Group

· Diverse & Inclusive Company Culture Award: Pan MacMillan

· Social Impact & Community Engagement Award: Jon Hering, Blackbullion

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· Creative Diversity Campaign: Media Zoo, Neurodiversity

Lydiah Igweh, the founder of UnderOne, remarked: "We are thrilled to recognise these remarkable individuals and organisations who have dedicated themselves to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces, communities, and society at large. While significant progress has been made, much work remains. By acknowledging these efforts and achievements, we pave the way for a more inclusive future."

The awards ceremony marked the conclusion of the two-day UnderOne Festival, which gathered global DEI thought-leaders, business executives, and advocates passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards, visit: www.underonediversityinclusionawards.com.

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards were proudly sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery, Clyde & Co, and the Race Forward Podcast.

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.