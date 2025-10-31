‘UK’s biggest floating sound bath’ business is coming to Northampton – and sold out first session in 24 hours

The “UK’s biggest floating sound bath” business is coming to Northampton, and the first session impressively sold out in just 24 hours.

Kevin Bimpson is the founder of Serenity Waves, which delivers immersive and deeply relaxing experiences in more than 20 venues and swimming pools across the country.

The unique wellness experience involves guests floating on warm water using airbeds, blankets and eye masks while they are guided through an hour-long live sound healing journey.

This includes the use of gongs, singing bowls and therapeutic instruments – and the powerful combination of stillness, music and water is designed to support emotional release, improved sleep, reduced stress and deep inner calm.

Serenity Waves was founded in November 2024 as a result of Kevin and his wife’s experience before and following the birth of their son more than four years ago.

Kevin’s wife had a “horrendous” experience of HG throughout her pregnancy, which left her more or less bedbound, and their son experienced a few issues after he was born.

These experiences built up to feelings of anxiety, depression and stress, particularly for Kevin’s wife who sought medical advice and was put on medication to assist.

Six months later, she looked for alternative help and was taken aback at the difference attending sound baths made to her life.

This inspired Kevin to leave his career in product management and offer a unique take on the traditional sound bath using water, which intensifies the vibrations and frequencies.

“Our first session was in Shrewsbury where we live,” Kevin told the Chronicle & Echo. “The moment we started posting on social media, it went viral with millions of views and thousands of interactions. We now have franchisees all over the UK and it’s gone crazy.”

People who visit Serenity Waves and have experienced traditional sound baths before love the water aspect – and the team are pleased to change the minds of those who are initially skeptics too.

Kevin said: “People are hooked from the get-go. We get constant repeat custom and people find out about us through word of mouth.”

The sessions are available from Cambridge all the way up to Edinburgh, and it is a franchisee who is proudly leading the roll out in Northampton. The 35 slots available for the first session in the town sold out in an impressive 24 hours.

Serenity Waves sessions are now available monthly at Mounts Baths Leisure Centre, and Kevin is confident that this will increase to twice a month as a result of demand. It costs £30 plus VAT per session and Kevin is pleased with their competitive price compared to other companies across the UK.

As a result of its quick success, the business is now branching out into spas, looking to offer bigger wellness packages, and planning retreats for next summer.

For more information and to secure your spot at an upcoming Northampton session, visit Serenity Waves’ website here.