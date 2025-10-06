Two retail units and apartment block with views of Northampton town centre go on market for £2.6m
Spacious apartments in a ‘high demand rental area’ have gone on the market in Northampton town centre.
The block of 11 apartments and two retail units in Abington Street are being marketed by Edward Knight Estate Agents, via rightmove, in Northampton for £2.6m.
The prime town centre location sits in a high demand rental area, according to agents.
Two retail units are located on the ground floor with 11 ‘spacious’ apartments spread across the three upper floors with views over the town centre.
There are a total of 16 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with lift access from Dychurch Lane.
The projected rental income per annum combined is £215,000.