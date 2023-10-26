News you can trust since 1931
Two Northampton opticians once again shortlisted for prestigious industry award

Two opticians in Northampton are celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry accolade.
By Laura WilsonContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read
Specsavers in Northampton and at Sainsbury’s Weedon Road are both in the frame for the Multiple Practice of the Year award at this year’s Optician Awards. It marks the second year in a row the Northampton team has been selected.

Both stores, which are locally owned and run by directors, Jude Edwards and Mukesh Patel, are no strangers to the awards having triumphed in previous years. Most recently the Northampton team won the Covid Heroes team award in 2021 for their dedication to continuing to provide first class eye care during the pandemic.

Specsavers Northampton and Specsavers Sainsbury's Weedon Road teamSpecsavers Northampton and Specsavers Sainsbury's Weedon Road team
This year the teams at the Abington Street store and sister site at Sainsbury’s Weedon Road have both been recognised for their commitment to offering first class eyecare. Entrants were also judged on their customer service alongside the clinical, commercial and community success of the store.

Mukesh, retail director at Specsavers Northampton and Specsavers Weedon Road said: "We’re absolutely delighted by our two nominations and extremely proud. The team work so hard so to be recognised and make it through to the final is a wonderful achievement to be recognised for such a well-respected industry honour is testament to them all."

Jude added: "It’s fantastic to be able to keep our award shortlist success going. We are looking forward to attending the ceremony in London in December. Whatever happens on the night, we can’t wait to celebrate as a team and mark the contribution everyone has made to help us achieve these two nominations."

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies. The winners will be announced and presented with trophies at a glittering black-tie dinner and celebration at The Hilton, Park Lane, London on December 6.

