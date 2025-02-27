Two experienced business owners join forces to launch beauty training academy at the heart of town

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two experienced business owners are joining forces to launch a beauty and aesthetics training academy at the heart of Northampton.

Jasmine Palmer and Jasmine Holgate are opening Lab Luxe Academy on Saturday (March 1), which will specialise in training people in lash, brow, aesthetics, laser hair removal and skin treatments.

Their new location in Wellingborough Road is also where clients of their two separate businesses can have their treatments done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jasmine Palmer is the founder of Revitalise Aesthetics and her work as a nurse prescriber enables clients to put their trust in her botox and filler treatments.

Jasmine Palmer and Jasmine Holgate are opening Lab Luxe Academy on Saturday (March 1), which will specialise in training people in lash, brow, aesthetics, laser hair removal and skin treatments.Jasmine Palmer and Jasmine Holgate are opening Lab Luxe Academy on Saturday (March 1), which will specialise in training people in lash, brow, aesthetics, laser hair removal and skin treatments.
Jasmine Palmer and Jasmine Holgate are opening Lab Luxe Academy on Saturday (March 1), which will specialise in training people in lash, brow, aesthetics, laser hair removal and skin treatments.

She has eight years of experience in both nursing and aesthetics, and was all for joining forces with Jasmine Lucia Beauty – as Jasmine Holgate also has more than eight years of experience.

With one specialising in injectables and the other in beauty, the pair believe they can make a success of this new venture.

With a personal approach to safe and effective treatments, and the appropriate training to cater to changing trends, they hope to offer hands-on and accessible opportunities to all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening event for Lab Luxe Academy is being hosted at the new Wellingborough Road premises on Saturday (March 1).

Any member of the public is welcome to attend and there will be live demonstrations, makeup tips and tricks, and tarot readings available to enjoy.

The event will commence at 3pm and the first 30 people to arrive will be given a 25 percent discount to be redeemed on treatments and training.

For more information on Lab Luxe Academy, visit the business’ Instagram page here.

Related topics:NorthamptonInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice