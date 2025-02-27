Two experienced business owners join forces to launch beauty training academy at the heart of town

Two experienced business owners are joining forces to launch a beauty and aesthetics training academy at the heart of Northampton.

Jasmine Palmer and Jasmine Holgate are opening Lab Luxe Academy on Saturday (March 1), which will specialise in training people in lash, brow, aesthetics, laser hair removal and skin treatments.

Their new location in Wellingborough Road is also where clients of their two separate businesses can have their treatments done.

Jasmine Palmer is the founder of Revitalise Aesthetics and her work as a nurse prescriber enables clients to put their trust in her botox and filler treatments.

She has eight years of experience in both nursing and aesthetics, and was all for joining forces with Jasmine Lucia Beauty – as Jasmine Holgate also has more than eight years of experience.

With one specialising in injectables and the other in beauty, the pair believe they can make a success of this new venture.

With a personal approach to safe and effective treatments, and the appropriate training to cater to changing trends, they hope to offer hands-on and accessible opportunities to all.

The opening event for Lab Luxe Academy is being hosted at the new Wellingborough Road premises on Saturday (March 1).

Any member of the public is welcome to attend and there will be live demonstrations, makeup tips and tricks, and tarot readings available to enjoy.

The event will commence at 3pm and the first 30 people to arrive will be given a 25 percent discount to be redeemed on treatments and training.

For more information on Lab Luxe Academy, visit the business’ Instagram page here.