An award-winning businesswoman from Northampton says that when you “trust the process”, “everything happens for a reason”.

Salma Shah’s business has evolved over the past three years, which began when she started making and selling granola during the pandemic.

What began simply as ‘Salma’s Granola’ is now ‘Salma Soulful’, a wellbeing business that encompasses a variety of elements.

Salma Shah, the face behind wellbeing business Salma Soulful.

Not only does Salma still sell her award-winning granola, but she hosts wellbeing events, offers mentoring for women, and marketing and communications for independent businesses.

Though Salma did not enter the business world in a conventional way following two bereavements and a career change, her wellbeing work is having a positive impact on members of the town.

Salma being the face of the business is a big reason why her granola has proved so popular – customers buy into Salma as an inspiring individual, as well as her delicious products.

“I wanted to rebrand to get that wellbeing message across and make my work more purposeful,” she said. “Everything works out and it is hard to believe that is the case when you’re going through a difficult time.

As part of Salma Soulful, wellbeing events are held across the town.

“You have to be your own best friend and be kind to yourself. Have compassion for your own wellbeing.”

Salma believes that being kind to yourself is equally as important as being kind to those around you.

She said: “Do things that make others feel good about themselves and be part of their journey, but also accept yourself in the process.”

Salma has shared her wellbeing learnings, from practising meditation, journaling, walking and yoga, with others – as she now “understands her emotions better”.

This business venture began when Salma started making and selling granola during the pandemic.

With a background as an inclusion officer in schools, Salma has always shown compassion for others and has an understanding that we all have different needs.

She has transferred this to her daily life with Salma Soulful and the women she works with.

When asked what she would like to say to Chronicle & Echo readers about the importance of wellbeing, Salma said: “The kinder you are to yourself, the better life will be for you – and the better a person you will be for those around you.

“Implement little things that make you feel better and give you more energy.”

Salma has collaborated with a number of Northampton’s independent businesses along the way, including Saints Coffee to launch wellbeing walks more than two years ago.

Described as “inspiring” by Salma, she is glad to have met and learned from other entrepreneurs over the past three years.

“It is the little things I am most proud of,” said Salma. “An email from someone to say they had my granola for breakfast, or enjoyed an event I hosted, touches me more than anything.”

As a mother-of-three, the business owner says juggling Salma Soulful, her own wellbeing and bringing up her children has made her realise how quickly time passes.

She works around them to spend as much time with them as possible as they grow up.

Looking to the future of Salma Soulful, Salma is open-minded about where her journey will take her – but is currently working on some exciting products and events.