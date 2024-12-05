TruckEast launches 2025 Scania apprenticeship scheme

Northamptonshire based TruckEast is on the hunt for its next intake of aspiring apprentice HGV technicians to join their award-winning team.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committed to creating opportunities in the industry, the Scania dealer has opened applications for their 2025 intake of apprentice hgv technicians. The apprenticeship is once again creating new roles within the business at it's Crick, Corby, Wellingborough and Northampton branches as well as others across East Anglia.

Directly employed by TruckEast at one of its branches, apprentices will work with industry-leading technology in heavy trucks, buses and engines. Not only do they get to work with some of the world's finest vehicles, but they will also see first-hand how business operates from the ground up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apprenticeship itself is a three-year programme, designed to make the most of the individual's potential. A combination of both practical and theoretical learning, it provides a solid foundation for their development and sets them up with a wide range of skills required to succeed in the industry.

Current apprentices at TruckEast during an internal training session.

Apprentices will learn to diagnose and repair faults, understand how to use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and carry out routine maintenance. At the end of the course, they will graduate with two industry-recognised qualifications, ready to begin the next step in their rewarding career path.

Group Aftersales Director, Martyn Clipston states, "Our programme offers a fantastic opportunity for talented, young people that enjoy practical challenges. We invest heavily in our apprentices, offering a rewarding and fast-paced environment where they can learn from the best, whilst earning a living."

As part of the apprenticeship programme with TruckEast, individuals receive a toolbox worth over £2,000 and entry into the company's loyalty savings scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentices currently make up just over 9% of the total workforce at TruckEast, and the investment does not stop after graduation. Through continuous development opportunities, graduates can progress further and achieve IRTEC qualifications, master technician and escalation status or become part of the management team.