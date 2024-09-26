Trophy returns to town centre to honour best-dressed window
Having been discovered in a box tucked away in a loft by the family of former Grosvenor Centre butcher and fishmonger Thomas Love, the trophy was donated back to the town earlier this year.
Having been a regular recipient of the trophy in recognition of his stunning fresh game displays, Mr Love’s family gave permission for Northampton BID to bring back a competition to honour retailers who produced the best window as part of Heritage Open Days weekend.
The competition, conducted through social window, saw Vintage Guru in St Giles Street emerge as the winner, with Mayor of Northampton Cllr Paul Joyce on hand to present the trophy.
Visual merchandiser Teresa Loney, who created the display of Northampton-themed music memorabilia from the 60s and 70s, said: “It’s a real honour to be the recipient of this trophy and it will take pride of place on our trophy shelf.
“I really enjoyed creating the display as Northampton has such a rich music heritage and this was the perfect way to showcase the acts, albums and gigs that helped put the town on the map.”
Items featured in the window included vinyl LPs from The Jets, a poster from the Rolling Stones concert in town and a pair of Doc Marten’s boots.
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are grateful to have been donated the trophy previously won by Thomas Love - a well-known retailer in the town who was much loved for his extraordinary displays of fresh fish and game.
“The competition saw businesses create some spectacular window displays charting the history of their buildings and the town centre as part of Heritage Open Days – with Vintage Guru emerging as a popular winner.”
