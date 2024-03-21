Triple Triumph: Qoob named finalist in three categories at Northamptonshire SME Business Awards!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This recognition places Qoob among the most celebrated businesses in the region, showcasing their dedication to entrepreneurship, innovation, and business success.

Selected as a finalist for the Best Enterprising Business, Best New Business, and Business of the Year (less than 50 Employees), Qoob stands out for its exceptional service, innovative solutions, and significant contributions to the local economy.

These nominations underscore Qoob's position as a frontrunner in the digital marketing arena, committed to driving growth and excellence.

Matthew Rigby-White, CEO of Qoob, expressed immense pride in the team's achievements, stating, "Being recognised in not just one, but three categories at the Northamptonshire SME Business Awards is a monumental achievement for us. It reflects our hard work, innovative approach, and the strong relationships we've built with our clients. These nominations motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing."

“Following our recent success achieving Google Premier Partner status – one of only two agencies in the region to do so, we’re elated at this news.”