Trilogy Leisure and Northants Police join forces to support Fitness of the Force

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading Northampton gym and fitness provider has formed a new partnership with Northamptonshire Police Sports Club that will see Officers and Support Staff for the first time being able to use the town’s swimming pools.

Trilogy Active operates Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new agreement will see Trilogy Leisure entering into a partnership with Northants Police Sports Club whereby members of the club can use swimming pools at The Mounts, Cripps Recreation Centre, Lings Forum and Danes Camp as part of their sports club membership.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mounts Baths, Northampton.

“This new partnership is great news for our local Police Officers and Support Staff who will now have access to our swimming pools across the town.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Leisure. “We’re looking forward to welcoming over 1300 members of the Northants Police Sports Club to our centres and the physical and emotional benefits they will receive from swimming with us.”

“We are delighted at Northamptonshire Police Sports Club to collaborate with Trilogy Active in offering swimming sessions to our members.” said David Cook from Northants Police Sports Club. “We believe this will be a great benefit to them and aid their wellbeing.”