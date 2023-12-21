Treemendous support from logistics firm

A kindhearted logistics firm will use its lorries and routing expertise to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s newly launched Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

This environmentally friendly initiative offers a convenient way for households to dispose of their real Christmas trees while contributing to a worthy local cause.

Xtra Express Logistics will collect the trees from postcodes across West Northamptonshire and use their vehicles to transport them to a chipping plant, sustainably repurposing them back into the local environment.

Ecologically conscious residents can register their real Christmas trees for collection online until Tuesday 2nd January 2024.

Nina Gandy of Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Xtra Express Logistics will then assist a team of dedicated volunteers to collect the trees from outside registered properties between Saturday, 6th January and Tuesday, 9th January 2024, across postal codes NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6, NN7, NN11, NN12 and NN13.

The scheme will help to support the pioneering specialist palliative care that Cynthia Spencer provides across West Northamptonshire.

Xtra Express Logistics Sales Director Zealia Gharu said: “It is our pleasure to help the hospice in this amazing sustainable scheme, which fits so beautifully with our mission to help drive environmental change and support the local community.

“The work of the hospice is vital to so many families in our county and we are proud to be able to use our expertise in routing and transportation to make a difference and support their fundraising efforts.”

Nina Gandy, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, is delighted to have the backing of a respected local business.

She said: “Xtra Express Logistics have recently supported the hospice by playing in our annual golf day as well as sponsoring an aspect of the day too. Xtra Express are a reliable force and a great contact to have and after building a relationship with the wider team over the past couple of years, they seemed like a great business to ask to support us, not only with the collecting of the trees but the routing too, which is their specialism and is part of their everyday work.

“We are immensely grateful for their invaluable support in this initiative and hope that the residents of Northamptonshire will also get behind us in this. There is still time to get involved!”

A small donation to the hospice is suggested in lieu of a tree collection fee. Funds raised will help to provide critical end of life care for hospice patients and support to their families.

To register for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice tree recycling scheme visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/event/christmastreerecycling before Tuesday 2nd January.