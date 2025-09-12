Treble success for Medi8 Therapy of Daventry
Medi8 Therapy was recently named a winner of Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday (#SBS), joining a nationwide network of innovative small businesses.
The company has also been selected as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the prestigious Small Business Saturday campaign (#SmallBiz100).
To complete the treble, Medi8 Therapy has been announced as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2025, shortlisted in the Diversity in the Workplace category.
Medi8 Therapy provides solution-focused relationship coaching to couples and individuals, blending supportive conversation with practical, forward-looking tools. The business prides itself on offering an accessible, stigma-free approach that helps people move toward healthier relationships and brighter futures.
Founder Stuart Thomas said: “To receive this level of recognition in such a short space of time is incredible. It not only highlights the growth of Medi8 Therapy but also shows that conversations about relationships and emotional wellbeing are becoming more mainstream. I’m proud to be flying the flag for Daventry and Northamptonshire.”
The trio of achievements shine a spotlight on both the entrepreneurial success of Medi8 Therapy and the increasing importance of accessible relationship support in today’s society.