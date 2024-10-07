Travis Perkins Managed Services recognised for ecommerce initiative at prestige awards

By Jonathan O'Connor
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northampton-based Travis Perkins Managed Services, which is part of Travis Perkins plc and which operates at the heart of UK social housing, won an award recognising its TPgo platform at the Builders Merchants Journal (BMJ) Awards on Friday September 27th September.

The judging panel recognised TPgo for creating a practical piece of software designed to aid transparency, improve efficiencies and help save money for social housing providers and their contractors.

TPgo is a web-based ‘Software as Service’ (SaaS) solution targeted at customers whose goal is to help increase the First Time Fix Rate for social housing providers and give contractors greater visibility of inventory and lead times when ordering products.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria Walding, Head of Operational fulfilment from Travis Perkins Managed Services said: “We are delighted that the Builders Merchants Journal Awards recognised the TPgo platform. We’re confident that providers using TPgo will be able to complete more jobs in one day than they’ve ever done before – doing this efficiently and safely, will save them time and money which are the key benefits of our platform.”

For more information on TPgo please visit: www.tpmanagedservices.co.uk/tpgo/

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice