Travis Perkins Managed Services recognised for ecommerce initiative at prestige awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton-based Travis Perkins Managed Services, which is part of Travis Perkins plc and which operates at the heart of UK social housing, won an award recognising its TPgo platform at the Builders Merchants Journal (BMJ) Awards on Friday September 27th September.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging panel recognised TPgo for creating a practical piece of software designed to aid transparency, improve efficiencies and help save money for social housing providers and their contractors.

TPgo is a web-based ‘Software as Service’ (SaaS) solution targeted at customers whose goal is to help increase the First Time Fix Rate for social housing providers and give contractors greater visibility of inventory and lead times when ordering products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Walding, Head of Operational fulfilment from Travis Perkins Managed Services said: “We are delighted that the Builders Merchants Journal Awards recognised the TPgo platform. We’re confident that providers using TPgo will be able to complete more jobs in one day than they’ve ever done before – doing this efficiently and safely, will save them time and money which are the key benefits of our platform.”

For more information on TPgo please visit: www.tpmanagedservices.co.uk/tpgo/