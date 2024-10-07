Travis Perkins Managed Services recognised for ecommerce initiative at prestige awards
The judging panel recognised TPgo for creating a practical piece of software designed to aid transparency, improve efficiencies and help save money for social housing providers and their contractors.
TPgo is a web-based ‘Software as Service’ (SaaS) solution targeted at customers whose goal is to help increase the First Time Fix Rate for social housing providers and give contractors greater visibility of inventory and lead times when ordering products.
Maria Walding, Head of Operational fulfilment from Travis Perkins Managed Services said: “We are delighted that the Builders Merchants Journal Awards recognised the TPgo platform. We’re confident that providers using TPgo will be able to complete more jobs in one day than they’ve ever done before – doing this efficiently and safely, will save them time and money which are the key benefits of our platform.”
For more information on TPgo please visit: www.tpmanagedservices.co.uk/tpgo/
