Travis Perkins Managed Services Better Together Summit’s doors open for one day of awards thought leadership and exclusive talks

The wait is over! Travis Perkins Managed Services opens the doors to its latest Better Together Summit at the Silverstone Circuit for one day of exclusive talks, customer awards, thought leadership and seminars on Thursday 13th March.

Travis Perkins Managed Services flagship event dedicated to its customers and colleagues, celebrates its second anniversary at the home of the British Grand Prix, following its inaugural launch last year.

With over 400 attendees expected, the summit will welcome customers and colleagues over the day. It will include a marketplace that features over 50 suppliers who will be there to demonstrate products, share their benefits and discuss efficient working solutions. The summit will also include a Mind Lab, with a packed agenda of thought-leading content.

The summit will also celebrate the Better Together awards, which will recognise social value initiatives across five categories: People, Environment, Community Economy and We Care. Each of the winning projects will walk away with £5,000 in funding from Travis Perkins Managed Services.

Ben Todd, Managing Director at Travis Perkins Managed Services says: “We are thrilled to be back at Silverstone for our latest Better Together Summit and we’re excited to spend the day with our colleagues, suppliers and customers. Celebrating our customer's work at the Better Together Awards, highlights the impact collaborative social value delivery can make.”