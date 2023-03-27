Travelodge targets three new Northamptonshire locations as part of multi-million pound expansion

A budget chain hotel is targeting opening three new branches across Northamptonshire as part of a multi-million pound expansion.

Travelodge already operates seven hotels across Northamptonshire and has a requirement to add to its hotel portfolio in the county with a further three hotels.

The company says it is targeting new hotels in Daventry, Wellingborough and Corby, and has written to local authorities -West and North Northamptonshire Councils - regarding the potential opportunities.

Travelodge is targeting new Northamptonshire locations.

This letter sent details how the firm wants the authorities to be a key player in their local regeneration and growth programmes, how the new hotels could creating jobs and careers within the local community, how they could attract new visitors to the area and boost the local economy, as well as how the proposal could provide a long term income stream for the local authorities.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge chief property and development officer said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

“This is why we have written to local authorities across Northamptonshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to add to our Northamptonshire portfolio with a further three Travelodge hotels across the region.

“Our target locations include: Daventry, Corby and Wellingborough.

“This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 75 new jobs.

“In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into each local economy.”

Travelodge has identified that it can expand its UK hotel network with a further 300 target locations for new hotels across the UK.

This expansion programme could represent an investment of around £3 billion for third party investors and create more than 9,000 new jobs across the UK.