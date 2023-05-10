Travelodge has more than 10 jobs to fill in Northamptonshire now...here's how to apply

Travelodge, one of the UK’s largest hotel chains which operates 580 hotels across the UK including seven hotels in Northamptonshire is gearing up for a busy summer season and is looking to fill over 400 positions across its UK hotels including over 10 roles in its Northamptonshire Travelodge hotels.

There has never been a better time than now to join one of the most dynamic and diverse hospitality sectors in the world - The UK hospitality sector. It employs around 1.8 million people - giving many young people their first experience of work. It is also one of the biggest revenue generators for the UK economy and plays a vital role at the heart of communities and local economies across the UK.

Travelodge is a leading player within the UK hospitality sector and is dedicated to helping its colleagues to learn more, earn more and belong. Travelodge opened the country’s first branded budget hotel in 1985 and today the group operates nearly 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain and employs over 12,000 colleagues. Travelodge is also a gateway employer helping people from all walks of life to start or restart their career. The group also operates a successful in-house management development programme called Aspire which has helped thousands of colleagues to progress their career from an entry level position into management.

Travelodge

To further support its colleagues, Travelodge has added two new levels to its Aspire programme, allowing colleagues to gain a formal qualification by way of an apprenticeship. The Aspire, four level comprehensive programme provides a clear pathway of development and career mapping for hotel and maintenance colleagues to progress from entry level roles through to Manager level, showing that Travelodge is a place where you can get in and get on, irrespective of background on educational attainment.

The approx 10 jobs that need to be filled immediately across the group’s seven Travelodge hotels in Northamptonshire include the following full and part time positions with flexible working hours - making them ideal for parents and students:

