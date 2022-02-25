Transport conference to take place in Northampton

The county’s most exciting event for the transport industry will return next month

The county’s most exciting event for the transport industry will return next month.

The Northampton Transport Conference: Learn, Network, Grow event was launched by driver recruitment company NN1 Personnel in 2019 for transport operators, hauliers, transport business owners and HGV drivers and it has been fully booked every year.

This year’s event at Hilton Northampton will help organisations wanting to learn about the latest developments in the industry as well as those who want to grow their business in 2022 and will feature highly respected guest speakers, lively and informal networking and training opportunities.

Justyna Sodel, director of NN1 Personnel and event organiser, said: “Over the past two years the transport industry has been through Brexit, the pandemic, the driver shortage and new highway rules so there will be so much to discuss on the day.

“We can’t wait to see the presentations and hear about other guests’ experiences and ideas for the year to come. It’ll be great to discuss how the industry is coping with the current challenges.

“There will also be plenty of advice about the latest legislation which is having an impact on transport businesses and the chance for firms to learn about the logistics industry in Northamptonshire.”

The conference will include information about operator licensing and compliance advice, Brexit and recession talks, employment law updates and a round table discussion on issues affecting the industry.

Speakers announced so far include Mike Hayward, of Woodfines Solicitors, who acts for those in the transport, haulage and distribution industry advising on all aspects of Operator Licensing. He is also a member of a regional Freight Transport Association (FTA) Freight Transport Council.

Mike will be joined by East Midlands Special Operations Special Branch counter terrorism awareness adviser Steve Gamble, National Highways head of commercial vehicle incident prevention Mark Cartwright and Road Haulage Association policy lead for infrastructure and operator licensing Tom Cornwell.

The event will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Monday, March 14, and a light breakfast will be available.

Spaces are limited to 50 attendees to increase learning capability.

Conference tickets are available at an early bird price of £15 + VAT until 28 February, after which they will increase to £25 + VAT. Tickets are available to book online through Eventbrite.