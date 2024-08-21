Transforming Mind Solutions expands mental health services in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transforming Mind Solutions, a leading Mental Health Practice, is proud to announce the expansion of its services in Northampton, Offering a range of specialised therapy and treatment options to support individuals in the local community. With a commitment to providing compassionate and personalised care, they are striving to empower individuals to transform their health and well being.

Located in the heart of Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions is dedicated to helping individuals navigate life's challenges, develop coping strategies, and achieve positive outcomes through evidence-based interventions and expert guidance. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each client, including:

Therapists provide one-on-one counseling sessions to address a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship issues. Through a collaborative and supportive approach, clients can explore their thoughts and emotions, gain insight into their experiences, and develop effective coping mechanisms.

With its already list of treatment options available Transforming Mind Solutions is introducing a weight management clinic to its list. Professor Alex at Transforming Mind Solutions who identified the connection between patients taking or having taken anti depressant medications and the gain of weight still causing patients anxiety. He said "Patients recovering from mental health issues are still subject to physical symptoms, we have researched weight management solutions and feel we have created an ideal programme for anyone suffering" Transforming Mind Solutions Initial weight management trial is underway and will be taking new patients on beginning of October.

Professor Alex O'Neill-Kerr

Along with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) and Transcranial direct current stimulation, Professor Alex is still leading in these fields, He has now added another neuromodulation product to their services by adding Alpha Stim, a small battery pack that uses ear clips and helps reduce anxiety. These are available to purchase within Transforming Mind Solutions, upon being assessed for suitability.

As part of its expansion in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions is committed to partnering with local organisations, healthcare providers, and community groups to raise awareness about mental health, reduce stigma, and promote mental wellness in the area. The practice looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders in the community to support individuals on their mental health journeys and foster a culture of healing and resilience.