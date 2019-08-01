Trampolining, bowling, golfing and climbing arena to open at Sol Northampton this autumn

An indoor trampolining, bowling, golfing and climbing arena is set to open at Sol Northampton in what could be a major leisure draw to the town centre venue.

Owner of the site, Palace Capital, has completed a 15-year lease deal with Gravity Fitness that will see the operator take up a 23,500 sq ft space within the former Gala Casino in Marefair.

It follows the opening in June of Soo Yoga by former England rugby international Ben Cohen MBE and Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff.

Gravity Fitness, which is based in Castleford, Yorkshire, provides indoor family activities such as trampolining, bowling, indoor golf and wall climbing at its other nine locations across the UK - including a site in Corby.

The Sol Northampton site could be open as soon as October.

Neil Sinclair, chief executive at Palace Capital, said: “Gravity Fitness is an exciting British company.

"Having met the executive team and seen the operation in action, I am in no doubt that they will add considerable footfall to Sol Northampton, further broadening its appeal to a wide catchment.

"The opening of a family-focused entertainment venue will complement our growing offer, which includes a Vue Cinema, Accor Hotel, Fitness for Less and Soo Yoga, as we continue to implement our tailored asset management plan to let the remaining 21,000 sq ft.”

The lease agreed with Gravity Fitness is for a rent of £141,000 per year though Palace Capital has agreed a six-month rent-free period as well as helping the operator with costs towards the renovation.