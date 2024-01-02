News you can trust since 1931
Training postponed at flood-ravaged rugby football club in Northampton

Catalina Constantin
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
A rugby football club’s pitch in Northampton has been submerged in water as weather and flood warnings were issued across Northamptonshire today (January 2).

Northampton Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Rugby Football Club has suspended training until January 4 due to “waterlogged pitches.”

Their Facebook post, published today, reads: “There will be no training tonight or tomorrow due to waterlogged pitches.”

Northampton BBOB RFC have been approached for comment.

Find more details of the flood warnings here.

Northampton BBOB RFC pictured today (January 2). Photo: Catalina Constantin

Northampton BBOB RFC pictured today (January 2). Photo: Catalina Constantin

Northampton BBOB RFC pictured today (January 2). Photo: Catalina Constantin

Northampton BBOB RFC pictured today (January 2). Photo: Catalina Constantin

