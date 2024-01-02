Training postponed at flood-ravaged rugby football club in Northampton
The rugby club is devastated by flooding and left with “waterlogged pitches”
A rugby football club’s pitch in Northampton has been submerged in water as weather and flood warnings were issued across Northamptonshire today (January 2).
Northampton Boys’ Brigade Old Boys Rugby Football Club has suspended training until January 4 due to “waterlogged pitches.”
Their Facebook post, published today, reads: “There will be no training tonight or tomorrow due to waterlogged pitches.”
Northampton BBOB RFC have been approached for comment.
Find more details of the flood warnings here.
1 / 2