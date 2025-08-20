Trading Standards joins forces with East Midlands colleagues to crackdown on unsafe cosmetic products

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Trading Standards service recently collaborated with colleagues from across the East Midlands on a project to check the safety on a range of cosmetic products.

As part of the initiative, Trading Standards officers examined 198 cosmetic products from a range of retailers across the East Midlands area. 78% of these products were found to be non-compliant with UK cosmetic safety regulations.

Other key findings included:

29% of the 35 products screen tested from national retailers were non-compliant

88% of the 163 products screen tested from other trader types were non-compliant

44% of products did not bear the responsible person details

71% of products required some follow up work

28% of products had restricted/banned ingredients

35% of products were seized by officers (none of these were from national traders)

Issues identified included missing information such as details of the responsible person, batch code, minimum durability date, ingredients or precautions if required. Products were found containing banned and restricted ingredients and 35% of product lines examined by officers were seized, with 71% requiring follow up action of some sort including referral to other local authorities.

Each local authority focused on local online sellers and West Northamptonshire Trading Standards sampled three UV gel nail polishes and one tooth whitening product. The tooth whitening gel was compliant. The issues with the nail gel polishes centred around key information omitted from labelling. Businesses were provided with advice to ensure compliance in the future.

Consumers are reminded to:

Always read the label – check for the UK/EU responsible person’s name and address

Follow instructions and warnings

Buy from reputable retailers and avoid products labelled “for professional use only”

Cllr Andrew Last, WNC’s Cabinet Member for HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services said: "The safety of consumers is a top priority, and this joint initiative shows just how widespread non-compliance can be in the cosmetics market. With so many products failing to meet basic safety standards, it’s vital that we continue to work with our regional partners to protect the public and support businesses in meeting their legal responsibilities. I encourage residents to stay informed, read labels carefully, and report any concerns they may have."

If you have concerns about a cosmetic product, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.