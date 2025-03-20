Town centre vintage emporium celebrates that 66 of the 88 businesses they house are run by women

Vintage Guru, in St Giles’ Street, is full to the brim with vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories, vinyl records, and houses tens of independent businesses.

A vintage emporium at the heart of Northampton town centre wants to celebrate that 66 of the 88 businesses they house are run by women.

It was founded in August 2018 when there was a gap in the town following the closure of the popular vintage emporium Most Marvellous.

In the month of International Women’s Day, business owner Julie Teckman shared that three-quarters of the independents they house are female-owned.

Of the remaining 22 businesses, 10 are owned by husband and wife teams – and the founder wanted to spotlight the intrepid entrepreneurs until their roof.

“I’m proud,” Julie told the Chronicle & Echo. “The point of a shop like ours is to give people a chance to sell on the high street.

“International Women’s Day this year was much bigger than it normally is, and it’s exciting that it’s seen as something to celebrate.

“We shouldn’t have to do it but it’s important to take a step back and celebrate what women contribute to the world of business.”

There is an eclectic mix of business types under Vintage Guru’s roof, including long-established ventures, side hustles, and people who sell at different locations across the country.

Julie first spoke of Lindsey who runs The Bees Bones and said: “She makes the most amazing framed pieces and jewellery from animal bones and insects. When you see it, it is so clever and attractive. People collect her work.”

The next was Sarah from Creative Cactus, who produces drawings, a calendar and colouring book of our town’s buildings, and Kardi from Fridge Street – who also creates Northampton memorabilia.

“The Northampton-based items do really well,” said Julie. “People from outside of the town often want to buy something to take away with them.

“We get loads of customers from other parts of the country who come to Northampton for a day of shopping, like Coventry, Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Leicester and all the way up to Manchester. It’s amazing how many people visit for the day and are complimentary.”

Established business Binky’s Boutique, which is located in Weedon Bec, also saw value in selling her items from a town centre location.

As she recognises not everyone can visit her in Weedon, she has a dedicated area of Vintage Guru.

“We find the businesses here start small and grow,” said Julie. “We’re proud to give people confidence in their abilities and ideas.”

For more information on Vintage Guru, visit the business’ Facebook page here.