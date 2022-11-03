Town Centre Tenners campaign returns to Northampton and you can grab some bargains

The promotion will run from Friday, November 4 to Friday, November 18 with shoppers encouraged to shop early and shop local this Christmas .

Retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars have come up with a range of offers, discounts and deals to help save YOU money and attract Chron readers into the town centre.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We’re thrilled to once again have the support of the Chron and NLive Radio for our latest Town Centre Tenners campaign. The first one in June was a big success and we look forward to seeing plenty more people enjoying some spectacular savings in the run up to Christmas.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID.

“There are so many undiscovered gems in our town centre and it’s fantastic to see our businesses getting behind this campaign with some brilliant offers to encourage people to shop early and shop local this Christmas.”

Simply cut out the coupons printed in this week’s Chronicle & Echo (Thursday, November 3) and take to the relevant businesses between Friday, November 4 and Friday, November 18 to redeem the offers.