Towcester raised Lime plasterer awarded Master Plasterer by Lord Mayor of London

The title of Master Plasterer is awarded to just a handful of time served plasterers each year as recognition of their contribution to the industry. Ben has been working in the conservation industry for 25 years and over those years has worked on numerous stand out projects including a Grand Designs Eco House of the year and the first ever load bearing strawbale house.

Ben now focuses his time on passing on his skills to aspiring plasterers and advising those restoring traditional properties. Along with his Wife, Kate, he runs carringtonLIME Hertiage Skills Training - now the largest provider of lime plastering training in the UK as well as the only organisation in Gloucestershire to offer students formal qualifications in plastering.

“I’m so lucky to have a job that I love. I get to work on beautiful properties with interesting histories and often in stunning locations. Trades people don’t often get recognised for their knowledge and efforts so this award means a lot to me. It goes someway to making the sore shoulders worthwhile!” Ben Kerslake