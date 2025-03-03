Towcester opticians celebrates long service milestone

Colleagues at an opticians in Towcester are celebrating their longest serving team members who have a combined total of more than 50 years’ service.

Specsavers at 110 Watling Street is marking Careers Week (3-8 March) by honouring colleagues who are dedicated to providing the very best service to customers.

The team brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the local community in Towcester. The longest serving member of the team is Daljit Purewal, store director, who has 25 years’ experience and has been at the helm of Specsavers Towcester since it first opened its doors in 2018.

Other long serving members include fellow store director, Stefano De Leo, with 24 years’ experience, Luke Douglas, optometrist, with more than 10 years’ experience, and Daniella Collicutt, who has recently qualified as a clinical technician.

Danniella Collicutt conducting a pre-screen

‘It’s an incredible feeling to be part of a team with so many dedicated people,’ Daljit says. ‘I originally qualified as an optometrist when I was working at Specsavers Walsall, and I’ve learned many valuable skills over the years.

‘After spending 15 years as a store director at Specsavers Daventry, I was thrilled to open Specsavers Towcester seven years ago. Since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength and last year, we unveiled our brand-new look to further enhance the customer experience.

‘I’m also really grateful to both Luke and Daniella who are dedicated to their roles in-store. Luke started as a receptionist and is now a fully qualified optometrist, while Daniella completed her time at college before starting her career with us here in-store and it’s brilliant to see how far she has come.’

Stefano, who originally qualified as a contact lens optician in 2007, joined the team at Specsavers Towcester as a store director in 2023.

Luke Douglas, Stefano De Leo, Daljit Purewal

‘It’s a pleasure to be part of such a hard-working, friendly team,’ Stefano comments. ‘I’ve spent the last 24 years learning and developing my skills, so it was a career highlight to become part of a locally owned and run business alongside Daljit.

‘As a team, we have so many years of experience between us that our customers get to come in and see familiar, friendly faces for every appointment. It always puts a smile on my face when customers recognise us.