Towcester entrepreneur celebrate wins at SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching are proud to celebrate a double success at the prestigious SME Northamptonshire Business Awards held at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Thursday 1st May 2025.

Founder and Managing Director Rachel Collar was awarded the Gold Winner for Business Woman of the Year, recognising her outstanding leadership, business growth, and contributions to the HR and coaching industry. Under her direction, Haus of HR and its sister brand Haus of Coaching have grown from a start-up to a multi-award-winning HR and leadership consultancy supporting businesses across the UK.

In addition to Rachel’s individual recognition, Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching were also awarded Silver in the Towcester Business of the Year category, highlighting their impact, innovation, and strong ties to the local business community.

Reflecting on the achievement, Rachel said: “To be named Business Woman of the Year is truly humbling. When I started this journey just over three and a half years ago, I never imagined how far we would come. This recognition is not just mine—it belongs to my incredible team, clients, and everyone who has supported Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching® along the way.”

Rachel Collar, Business Woman of the Year

Adding to the celebration, Rachel has also been named a Finalist in the SME National Business Awards 2025 in the Business Woman of the Year category. The national ceremony will take place at the QE11, Westminster, later this year, showcasing the UK’s top business talent across all sectors.

Haus of HR and Coaching continue to lead the way in people-focused consultancy, offering innovative HR solutions, executive coaching and leadership development to help businesses unlock their full potential. For more information about our services, please visit https://hausofhr.com or call 01604 261380.