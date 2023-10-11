News you can trust since 1931
Towcester care home joins the Rotary Club

Brook House Care Home in Towcester, Northamptonshire has officially become a corporate member of the Rotary Club of Towcester, signifying their commitment as an active and vital member of the local community.
By Rebecca BatterhamContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
On 5th October, Rhiannon Crofts and Julie Wood from Brook House were warmly welcomed to the club. The Rotary Club brings together people across generations who wish to create lasting change in the world and in their communities.

Rhiannon, who was previously a Rotarian before her move to Towcester, is excited to continue her Rotary journey as a member of Brook House. Julie, who is the home’s receptionist, proudly represents Brook House as the club's third corporate member.

Expressing her delight at Brook House joining the Rotary Club, Rhiannon remarked, “we take immense pride in being part of the Rotary, an organisation that truly prioritises the heart of the community in all its initiatives, bringing people together across generations. Everyone at Brook House are proud and enthusiastic about supporting the club in their endeavours within the Towcester community.”

