Towcester care home joins the Rotary Club

On 5th October, Rhiannon Crofts and Julie Wood from Brook House were warmly welcomed to the club. The Rotary Club brings together people across generations who wish to create lasting change in the world and in their communities.

Rhiannon, who was previously a Rotarian before her move to Towcester, is excited to continue her Rotary journey as a member of Brook House. Julie, who is the home’s receptionist, proudly represents Brook House as the club's third corporate member.

