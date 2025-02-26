Towcester business celebrates being a triple finalist at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

Haus of HR and Coaching, an HR consultancy and leadership coaching business based in Towcester, is delighted to announce its recognition as a finalist in three highly competitive categories at this year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the remarkable achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises throughout the county, have spotlighted Haus of HR and Coaching for its rapid growth and commitment to excellence since its launch in September 2021.

In a short period, Haus of HR and Coaching has become synonymous with innovative HR solutions and bespoke leadership coaching that empower businesses to thrive. This year, the company has been shortlisted for Service Excellence and Towcester Business of the Year, while its Founder, Rachel Collar, has earned a nomination for Business Woman of the Year.

This triple nomination is a resounding endorsement of the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service, fostering professional growth and creating dynamic workplace environments.

Rachel Collar, Founder

“Every challenge we have overcome and every success we have celebrated has led us to this moment,” said Rachel Collar, Founder and Managing Director of Haus of HR and Coaching.

“This recognition is not merely an honour – it’s a testament to the hard work, passion and perseverance of our dedicated team. It motivates us to continue driving innovation in HR consultancy and leadership coaching for the benefit of our clients and the wider community.”

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards have long been a prestigious platform that celebrates the significant contributions of local businesses. They provide invaluable opportunities for businesses to gain recognition, expand their networks and share best practices with industry peers. For Haus of HR and Coaching, being named a finalist in these esteemed categories reaffirms its strategic vision and operational excellence, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the HR sector.

Since its inception, Haus of HR and Coaching has focused on delivering tailored HR strategies and leadership development programmes that are designed to meet the unique challenges faced by modern businesses. By combining strategic insight with practical solutions, the company has successfully helped organisations navigate complex HR landscapes while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

The upcoming awards ceremony, scheduled for May, promises to be a celebration of local talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Haus of HR and Coaching looks forward to the event as an opportunity to not only showcase its achievements but also to engage with other forward-thinking businesses that are driving economic growth and innovation throughout Northamptonshire.

The company extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the other finalists and remains committed to setting new benchmarks in HR consultancy and leadership coaching. Haus of HR and Coaching is excited about the future and confident that this recognition will pave the way for further growth and success in the years to come.

For further information about Haus of HR and Coaching’s services please visit the website or contact the team on 01604 261380.