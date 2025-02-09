Top five behavioural signs your dog should see the vet

As dog owners, we often focus on training and behaviour as indicators of our dog’s well-being. However, changes in behaviour can sometimes be a sign of an underlying medical issue rather than just a training challenge.

Here are five key behavioural changes that could indicate your dog needs a vet visit.

1. Sudden aggression or irritability

If your friendly, well-mannered dog suddenly becomes snappy, growls more often, or avoids touch, pain could be the cause. Conditions like arthritis, ear infections, or dental disease can make dogs react aggressively when they’re in discomfort. Before assuming it's a behavioural issue, rule out any physical pain with a vet check.

Any sudden behavioural changes could indicate a medical issue

2. Excessive licking or chewing

Dogs naturally groom themselves, but if your dog is constantly licking or chewing at a particular area, it could be a sign of skin infections, allergies, joint pain, or even anxiety. A vet can help determine if the issue is medical or behavioural.

3. Changes in toilet habits

House-trained dogs that suddenly start having accidents inside, straining to urinate, or experiencing diarrhoea might have an infection, kidney problems, or digestive issues. Changes in frequency, consistency, or colour of stool or urine are all worth mentioning to your vet.

4. Decreased energy or sudden restlessness

A dog that is usually active but suddenly becomes lethargic could be unwell. Likewise, if a normally relaxed dog becomes unusually restless, paces, or struggles to settle, this could indicate pain, discomfort, or an underlying illness. Sudden behaviour shifts like these should not be ignored.

5. Increased vocalisation or withdrawal

If your dog starts whining, barking, or howling more than usual—or, conversely, becomes unusually quiet and withdrawn—this could be a sign of illness, injury, or emotional distress. Dogs often try to hide pain, so changes in how they communicate should be taken seriously.

When in doubt, check it out

While training can help with behavioural issues, it’s always important to rule out medical causes first. If your dog shows any of these signs, a visit to the vet can help determine whether it’s a health issue or something that can be addressed with training and behaviour management.

Need support?

If your dog has been given a clean bill of health but is still showing behavioural challenges, professional training may help. At Insync K9, we specialise in understanding the root cause of behaviour and helping owners navigate their dog’s needs.