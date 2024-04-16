Toolstation opens second new store this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toolstation has officially opened their second store this week in Kettering, based at Orion Way.

The new opening is the latest store to be added to Toolstation’s 570+ sites in the UK and has created six new jobs for the local area.

Located in Pytchley Business Park, the store will supply local trade and DIY customers with over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more, helping them conquer any job throughout spring, summer and beyond.

The new Toolstation Kettering team, based at Orion Way

Local customers will also be able to access Toolstation’s product collection at its neighbouring store based at Kettering Vista Park.

The experienced store team will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and reliable service seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

Toolstation’s multi-channel service means local customers can order online at toolstation.com or on the Toolstation App, and Click & Collect from both stores within 5 minutes of ordering, demonstrating the commitment to quickly and conveniently providing tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to conquer any job through the simple click of a button.

Local tradespeople who join the Toolstation Club will also be able to benefit from saving 5% off ALL orders throughout the first month of their membership, with no restrictions on basket size or price. Upon completion of the first month, customers that spend £75 or more each month afterwards will continue to benefit from the 5% discount. They will also be eligible for future prize draws, product deals, discounts, and competitions throughout the year.

Store Manager Stephen Thompson commented on the opening: “We are pleased to be opening a second new store in Kettering, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in the Northamptonshire region. Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to conquer any job.”