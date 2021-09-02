Tools specialist set to open new branch in Northampton later this month

Machine Mart.

A specialist supplier of tools and machinery is opening a new branch in Northampton later this month.

Machine Mart has 65 superstores nationwide and is opening a new store in St James Road on Wednesday, September 15.

A spokesperson said: "Machine Mart is Britain’s biggest specialist supplier of tools and machinery. Established in 1981, Machine Mart has thousands of tools and machinery on display.

"The company prides itself on providing quality brand products at competitive prices, as well as unrivalled customer service, technical know-how and after-sales support.

"With everything for Trade, DIY, garages, workshops and gardens at low prices, customers can choose from air compressors, water pumps, welders, generators, metalworking, woodworking, power tools, building, gardening, tool chests, a massive choice of hand tools and much, much more.