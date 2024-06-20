Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together Dental is proud to announce a new practice opening in Daventry at 27 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG.

Opened by the Mayor, Cllr Karen Tweedale and Together Dental’s CEO Mark Welch the fully refurbished practice will provide expand vital dentistry services for both new and established patients. The new practice will be the third Together Dental practice joining established practices at Park Road, Wellingborough and Market Square Daventry.

Together Dental brings the most sophisticated technology to your local community dentist with services for families and NHS patients. Together Dental also offers a broad range of cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics as well as hygiene and orthodontics, through to Invisalign, teeth whitening, and dental implants and line and wrinkle treatments for the face. The practices are fitted with iTero scanners which can produce detailed 3D impressions of the mouth.

Together Dental opens a second practice in Daventry

Together Dental prides itself on being technologically advanced, while remaining friendly and staffed by the team people have come to know and trust.

Cllr Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry says; “I was delighted to open this beautiful new practice which will increase capacity of dental provision in the local area for both NHS patients and private patients. I was impressed with the breadth of treatments available and the welcoming spirit of the entire team. I was particularly intrigued to learn about the sensory dentistry sessions delivered by Dental Therapist, Michaela, which is a way of encouraging children who are nervous or have sensory impairments to feel completely comfortable when visiting the dentist.”

To celebrate the relaunch, Together Dental is running several offers and promotions including:

*Children’s Sensory Day Friday 26th July 2024

· Does your child under 16 need a dental check-up but feel anxious about a visit?

· We understand that visiting the dentist can be a daunting experience for some children.

· Introducing a Free NHS Oral Health Assessment with Michaela at Together Dental Daventry!

Michaela is a dedicated dental therapist passionate about making dentistry accessible for all children. This event is designed to create a welcoming and personalized environment for children who may not have visited a dentist before or feel nervous about appointments.

What to expect:

· Free and Bespoke Assessments: We'll tailor the experience to each child's needs, from adjusting lighting to playing calming music.

· Focus on Comfort: Our goal is to make your child feel at ease and ensure a positive dental experience.

· Parental Support: We'll provide information and answer any questions you may have.

Let's turn fear into fun!