“Time waits for nobody”, says Northamptonshire watch entrepreneur
Hayden has recently returned from another successful stint in America, where he moved closer to his goal of visiting all 50 states. During his visit, Hayden and Hagley West achieved some key business objectives, including surpassing £1 million turnover during a three-month period.
Staying true to his mantra of #LoveYourJourney, Tim is taking the entrepreneurial adventure in his stride and used some recent rare down time to spend with his family and crystalise his forward planning.
With the final quarter of the year fast approaching, Hayden will look to diversify and launch a new merchandise range, as well as take part in the traditional Black Friday sales bonanza.
“You’ve got to keep moving in this business,” explained Hayden. “Since nearly all of our successes have come through social media channels, it’s vitally important that we create new ideas and keep content fresh for our followers.
“We’re never afraid to adapt! The #FindTim challenges have become so popular and big now, that they need a lot more thought and preparation than they did in the early days.
“We also listen to our audience,” he continued. “I value their feedback most of all because they’ve been on the journey with us. I’m excited about our constant innovation and we’re always one step ahead with the next big ideas.”
Hayden is currently making some key appointments to the Hagley West team, with marketing and content team members due to join the business in the coming weeks.
“This will support the business growth and offer us more capacity in-house,” concluded Hayden.
For more information on Hagley West, visit www.hagleywest.com. Alternatively, follow founder, Tim Hayden on TikTok @timhayden6.