Time For You cleans up at 10th National Entrepreneurs’ Awards

A family-run domestic cleaning business has received major recognition after triumphing at the National Entrepreneur Awards.

Time For You Cleaning, based in Northampton, was announced as the winner of the “Getting Stuff Done” category in front of a packed audience of hundreds of fellow entrepreneurs at the awards ceremony, held at Birmingham’s ICC.

The event is the highlight of the annual “Getting And Keeping Customers Convention” run by the business growth specialists Entrepreneurs Circle and attracts over 1000 visitors every year, along with hundreds of exhibitors, all dedicated to helping ambitious business owners.

Pic l-r Hugh Dennis, Angela Cox (last year's winner), Sam Stawarz and Matt "The Butler" from EC.

Time For You Cleaning, which has over 150 franchisees across the UK, began in Northampton with one small territory, run by the co-founder, Freddie Rayner, in 2001.

It was then successfully developed as a pilot for the growing franchise and has continued to grow as a business in its own right. Curiously, Time For You franchisees don’t actually do any cleaning, instead, they access a business model that attracts the cleaners, whilst they focus on running a profitable franchise.

Sam Stawarz, managing director of Time For You Cleaning said:

‘This award recognises one simple thing, getting stuff done. There are so many things we could all be doing as we strive to build our businesses and loads of bright shiny objects to distract us. The key thing we have been able to do is focus, implement and deliver.

Sam pictured with "Dragons' Den" star Sarah Willigham who spoke at the event

‘That systematic approach means we can build robust systems for our franchisees and they have a model to follow and clear actions to take. Sometimes, keeping things simple is the real secret to success and we have done that consistently. This award is very much a team effort and built on the incredibly solid foundations that Freddie and Ruth laid down when they started their first ever franchise. They are an inspiration to us all.’

Sam’s triumph came alongside recognition for entrepreneurs in seven other categories, as business owners from across the UK came together to celebrate their achievements and to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.

Nigel Botterill, founder of Entrepreneurs Circle and the creator of 10 different £1m+ business himself said;

‘As entrepreneurs we're always focused on “what's next”. We're notoriously bad at recognising and celebrating what we've achieved and how far we've come and I’m delighted for Sam, Freddie and Ruth and all of the winners and finalists.