Tilia Homes launches first ‘Zero Bills’ homes in Northampton powered by Octopus Energy

The selection of three- and four-bedroom homes will be available at its Landimore Park development, in Hardingstone.

‘Zero Bills’ is a world-first smart tariff that allows customers to move into homes that are fully kitted out with green technology and with no energy bills, guaranteed.

The properties are installed with cutting-edge, green technology including roof-mounted solar panels, air-source heat pumps and a home battery.

‘Zero Bills’ is made possible through Octopus’ technology platform, Kraken, which connects to the clean energy devices installed in the home and optimises their energy usage to deliver a zero bill.

Simon Gabbitas, Group ESG Director for Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we are delighted to join forces with Octopus Energy to offer drastically reduced home running costs for our customers. Not only will this partnership deliver cost certainty to homeowners in a volatile energy market, but we believe it will also help to positively impact how people live sustainably in their homes across the UK.

“At Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions and exploring new ways to incorporate cutting-edge technology, materials, and designs into our developments to boost energy efficiency. We are looking forward to future partnerships and initiatives that continue to put both people and the planet at the heart of our developments.”

Like all Tilia Homes, the ‘Zero Bills’ homes and technology are also covered by manufacturer warranty and housebuilder’s two-year guarantee and a further eight years by the National Home Builders Council (NHBC).

Michael Cottrell, ‘Zero Bills’ Director at Octopus Energy: “As the energy grid evolves, so does our ability to revolutionise homeownership. With our ‘Zero Bills’ smart proposition, Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes homeowners can enjoy not only energy bill-free homes, but also a genuine shift towards sustainable living. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and renewable energy, we can make green living the standard across the industry.”

The latest ‘Watt A Save’ report from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) found that buyers of new build properties will save on average of £2,200* in energy bills and reduce carbon emissions by over 2.5 tonnes per property each year compared to some older properties on the open market. Modern methods of construction, higher quality wall insulation and larger cavity wall space are among the reasons credited with the saving.

In a bid to offer further financial benefit to homeowners, there is increasing interest from mortgage lenders to offer green mortgage products tailored for new-build homes, thanks to their high energy efficiency ratings and lower running costs.

