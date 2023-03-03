Tilia Homes announces World Book Day initiative pledging hundreds of STEM-related books to community causes

National homebuilder, Tilia Homes, has today announced a year-long initiative to provide local schools and other community causes with a total of £3,000 of STEM-inspired books to celebrate World Book Day on 2 March.

The scheme will support local libraries, book clubs, schools, community causes, while incentivising and encouraging important science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum subjects critical to careers in engineering, production and other roles in construction and property.

As part of the plans, Tilia Homes is also inviting local communities to get in touch to put forward the schools and groups they feel would best benefit from the books via the homebuilder’s Facebook and Instagram pages, explaining who they would like to receive the funds and why.

Lizzie Burda, Sales and Marketing Director for Tilia Homes Central, comments: “This World Book Day we wanted to do something a little different to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to not only the communities in which we’re building, but support the important work being done to teach and ensure STEM subjects flourish in the minds of younger generations.

“As an industry, we’re facing an immeasurable skills gap within the construction sector and we’re keen to make sure that younger generations understand the fantastic career path available to them within housebuilding, which is why we spend time presenting career talks in school and at our developments across the region and offer books that discuss STEM subjects wherever we can.”

As well as the aim of providing thousands of books to libraries and schools across the country, the homebuilder also delivers health and safety talks and careers presentations in schools close to its developments to show young children how quality homes are built safely and answer insightful questions from children interested in pursuing careers in STEM related subjects.