Three-time award-winning food business urges community to celebrate local produce in Northampton
The Food Library, located in Cecil Road, is run by Michael Mayhew and Laura Elliott. Sustainability is a priority for the pair, who run a year-round programme of workshops, events and dining at the evolving slow food hub.
Alongside their book collection, The Food Library is home to a monthly seasonal dining club and their larder of produce, made with fruit and vegetables grown in their beloved kitchen garden.
One of those products is the blackberry, rhubarb and cardamom liqueur, which earned them the top spot in the ‘Artisan Local Drink of the Year’ category at last year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.
They were also named the best food and drink producer in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024, and received The Slow Food UK award for environment and biodiversity.
Michael said: “These awards really show The Food Library is leading the way in ethical and sustainable local food and drink production. We grow and cook and you eat, drink and learn by joining the library or through our Workshop for Sustainability.
“Our achievements and work are a real point of celebration, as The Food Library shines the light on Northamptonshire’s independent food businesses – and sets the sustainable and seasonal agenda for others. Think global, act local.”
The venture was founded in January 2019 and Michael says the pandemic gave them an opportunity to knuckle down, by really questioning and testing their concept.
As the building is located in a terrace house at the heart of Kingsthorpe, Michael and Laura believe they have been successful in bringing where they live to life through food and drink.
“We’re cutting edge and don’t make compromises,” he said. “We’re really proud to do that and stick to our plan.”
Michael described 2024 as a “developmental” year and said the three award wins have shown they are “hitting the nail on the head” as an independent business.
“The fact we keep the doors open when we don’t fit the mould is a triumph,” Michael continued. “This is a really consuming but fulfilling type of work, and our awards let us know we’re doing something right.”
Alongside this year’s three award wins, Michael says The Food Library’s proudest achievement is putting good food on the table that engages with the environment and biodiversity.
“We’re in Northampton and celebrating what the town is doing,” said Michael. “We’re part of a network of producers who should be celebrated more than they currently are.
“Find out what we do, come for dinner at our dining clubs, experience our how-to workshops, buy our produce, and put us in your larder to enjoy. We’re really dedicated to what we do.”
The Food Library’s 2025 programme is coming together, including the expansion of their popular how-to workshops.
These explore everything from foraging, fermenting, cheese making, seasonal cooking with fire, butchery and growing food, all with the ambitious aim of encouraging people to put the planet first.
This year they will also explore what a Sunday lunch really is, which will kickstart with a collaboration with College Street Mews’ La Trattoria Italian restaurant.
