Three Shires Hospital announces official partnership with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

Three Shires Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has become an official partner of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, the Division One County Championship side.

The partnership will include sponsorship of rising star James Sales. This comes at a great time as Sales had a breakthrough year with Northamptonshire in 2022, performing consistently for the first team across all three formats of the game.

Sales has also been called up to play in the England U-19 squad in the youth test against Sri Lanke in Chelmsford. Staff and doctors at the hospital are looking forward to supporting Sales develop what promises to be an exciting career.

Oliver Doyle (Executive Director of Three Shires Hospital) shaking hands with all-rounder James Sales as Three Shires Hospital announces player sponsorship.

The private hospital situated just outside of Northampton, will be on hand to support Sales with expert diagnostic and imaging services, alongside physiotherapy support should the player become injured.

Three Shires Hospital has been working for forty years at the heart of Northampton’s community, treating patients who are chose to pay for themselves, are insured or from the NHS.

Commenting on the partnership, Oliver Doyle, Executive Director of Three Shires Hospital, said:

“It is great to partner with NCCC as we have enjoyed a successful relationship with the club over many years. We are well situated to help support the needs of the club and its players and have provided physiotherapy services such as hand therapy, completed scans and surgery where required to give the club access to time critical treatment.

“Staff and doctors across the hospital admire the history and ethos of the club.”

As well as sponsoring Sales, Three Shires Hospital will also have physical branding on show around Wantage Road.

The team at Three Shires will also be regulars at The County Ground themselves, attending T20 matches in our premium hospitality suite and attending 1878 Business Club events throughout the year.

“We’re really pleased to be welcoming Three Shires Hospital as an Official Partner of the Club.” Said Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Commercial Manager, Daniel Vernon.

