Three Northamptonshire businesses celebrate King’s Awards for Enterprise success

Three Northamptonshire businesses have been recognised with the prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise, the UK’s highest honour for business success.

Enovation Consulting Ltd, Sol Retail, and Ziggurat XYZ Ltd have each received an award in the International Trade category, celebrating their outstanding achievements in overseas markets.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise highlight the innovation, growth, and impact of UK businesses across a range of sectors.

Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, said : “Receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise is a monumental achievement, and I am thrilled to see three businesses from our region recognised for their incredible contributions to international trade and innovation. These companies are setting the standard for excellence and making a real impact on a global scale. Their success is a testament to the talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrive here in Northamptonshire.”

Enovation Consulting was founded in 2018 following Dr. Cristiana Pace’s pioneering PhD investigating and implementing a more data-driven and robust approach to sustainability in motorsport organisations. While early applications included F1 teams, manufacturers, and motorsport federations, the business quickly evolved into an international ESG consultancy working to accelerate changes across the sport sector. Today, Enovation Consulting offers end-to-end creative, innovative, and data driven solutions for sports organisations, integrating sustainability best practices into business strategies and enabling clients to deliver on ESG goals.

Dr. Cristiana Pace, Founder and CEO of Enovation Consulting, commented: “Sustainability in sports is all too often overlooked or just perceived as a communication exercise. We work with sports organisations to address sustainability in a robust, impactful, innovative and data-driven way that results in meaningful change. To achieve this, we have remained independent and agile, using what we call the ‘Formula One mindset’.

"Sport has the power to showcase real change, pioneer innovations, and inspire generations. Therefore, it is a fitting platform to drive change and cultural shifts to help tackle the climate crisis.”

Sol Retail, based in Northampton and founded by Barry and Katy Tong in 2012, has been recognised with a King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The business began with £10 selling ornaments and DVDs on eBay and is now ranked among the top 100 sellers on Amazon UK and the EU. Sol Retail supports health, beauty, and wellness brands, with sales nearing £20 million annually. It also donates to local charities, including over £500,000 in stock to the Lewis Foundation.

Mr Tong, CEO of Sol Retail, said: "This award is a landmark, not just for Sol Retail, but for the vision and perseverance that's brought us here. When we started the business in a flat with £10... we never imagined we'd be where we are today.

"The King's Award for Enterprise recognises the passion, grit and innovative thinking that our team bring to the table every single day, and it marks just the beginning of our journey to £50 million and beyond."

Ziggurat XYZ Ltd, founded in 2016 by Charles Haynes is a Northampton-based talent and creative agency, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. Specialising in factual entertainment, the agency supports a diverse range of clients, including blacksmiths, chefs, mathematicians, and gardeners, empowering them to expand their reach and impact. Over the past five years, Ziggurat has achieved an average annual growth rate of 40% and now operates in 12 countries, employing 19 staff members.

Charles Haynes, Managing Director at Ziggurat XYZ Ltd, shared: “Ziggurat is 8 years old now, and it often felt like we were hiding our success under a bushel. This award finally puts our expert staff in the spotlight they deserve. We are thrilled to be recognised for our contribution to international trade and are excited about the future.”