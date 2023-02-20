Three new directors join Northampton Town Centre BID board to shape town’s future

A hotelier, retail boss and cultural leader have outlined their visions for the future of Northampton town centre having been appointed to the board of the Business Improvement District.

Simon Smith, general manager of the Park Inn Northampton, Tom Litchfield, operations manager of Grosvenor Shopping Northampton and Chris Evans, director of sales, marketing and development at Royal & Derngate have all been appointed as BID directors – tasked with overseeing the growth of the town centre.

The trio join the existing board of directors and offer decades of experience to help guide the town centre through the next few years.

Mark Mullen, Tom Litchfield, Simon Smith and Chris Evans

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon, Tom and Chris to the board and look forward to working with them as we support businesses through this exciting time for our town centre.

“We know there will be many challenges for businesses as the redevelopment work goes on around them but we will be there to support them every step of the way to ensure they are a part of our town centre for many years to come.”

In March 2021, businesses voted in favour of renewing the BID for five more years until 2026, securing a significant £1.5 million to be spent on promoting the area.

Simon has experience of working with a number of other BIDs and said: “Northampton is a town with a huge amount of potential and I’m looking forward to working closely with businesses to unlock that potential.”

Chris added: “The wealth of cultural heritage we have here in Northampton is incredible. This is a brilliant opportunity to bring business and the arts closer together and working for the good of the town.”