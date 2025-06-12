Three more years pledged by Smurfit Westrock Northampton

Global packaging company and staunch supporters of Cynthia Spencer Hospice Smurfit Westrock has committed to supporting the Northamptonshire palliative care service for another three years.

The paper packaging firm began championing the cause five years ago after Smurfit Westrock Northampton employee Alexandra Ibrahim’s mother was cared for at the hospice in her final days.

Alexandra applied to Smurfit Westrock Northampton to donate towards Cynthia Spencer Hospice in her mother’s memory, while she began fundraising efforts among her team at the company’s Moulton Way base.

Their first project was filling their own cardboard shoe boxes with luxury items such as body lotion and sweet treats for patients. They also donated Christmas baubles, held raffles, competed in a bake-off, auctioned hampers, and supported the charity’s annual golf day.

Smurfit Westrock Foundation donated £25,238 to fund furniture in the hospice’s new Woodland Room

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is now the charity partner of Smurfit Westrock Northampton for the next three years, following an employee vote.

Smurfit Westrock Northampton’s Kate Williams said: “There’s a real passion behind what we do. Alexandra is our Cynthia Spencer Hospice champion, and we work closely together, so she has ignited that passion in me.

“It’s just a mile from here so it is a place everyone is aware of, and for a lot of people they know of someone who has been cared for there, so it is close to their hearts.”

Smurfit Westrock Northampton allows staff to apply to volunteer at local charities. Kate, Alexandra and the team have volunteered in the Cynthia Spencer Hospice gardens and charity shop donation station on many occasions, with the company’s support.

The team also successfully applied to the Smurfit Westrock Foundation for £25,238 to fund furniture in the hospice’s new Woodland Room, a multi-purpose space designed ‘to bring the outside in’ and give patients the chance to experience the peace and calm of the forest in a comfortable setting.

Alexandra said: “Cynthia Spencer Hospice is such an amazing place and anyone who has had the experience will know how incredible they are.

“My mum had one of the best times of her life in the Hospice, she had a little bit of life back in her, even at such a difficult time.

“All the little things make such a big difference. For my mum it was afternoon cake and a cup of tea.

“It’s such a special place because of the people who work there, they make miracles happen there.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead Nina Gandy said: “The partnerships we form with companies across Northamptonshire underpin the sustainability of our charity. These alliances not only provide us with the resources we need to continue our operations, but they also provide us the opportunity to tap into the corporate network, facilitating further support and collaboration.

“The team at Smurfit Westrock Northampton have been an incredible support to us over the past five years, with their fundraising, volunteering and invaluable donation to the Woodland Room. Their dedication, kindness and hard work has meant we can continue to provide wonderful, first-class care to our patients and their loved ones.”

If your business would like to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/fundraise-and-donate/corporate-support/, call 01604 973348 or email [email protected] to find our more.